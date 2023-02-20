Play Button
Virgin Media suffers 'major hack' with some broadcast channels affected

Virgin Media suffers 'major hack' with some broadcast channels affected
Beat News
Rebecca Black, PA

A “major hack” has taken place at Virgin Media Television, the broadcaster has confirmed.

There will be some temporary effects to the broadcasting of some recorded programming on Virgin Media Three, Four, More and VMTV Player.

Minister of State Ossian Smyth described it as a “major hack” and said it was being investigated by the National Cyber Security Centre.

Virgin Media Television Statement

In a statement the firm said: “Virgin Media Television operates stringent cyber protection measures and systems across all our operations.

“Our ongoing security monitoring has identified an unauthorised attempt to access our systems in recent days.

“Due to the precautions we have implemented there will be temporary effects to the broadcasting of some of our recorded programming on Virgin Media Three, Four, More and VMTV Player.

“We expect normal service will be resumed as soon as we have completed the review and verification process.”

