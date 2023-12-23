Walker rescued from Knockmealdown mountains on Waterford Tipperary border

A walker who became disorientated on the Knockmealdown Mountains yesterday had to be rescued by Emergency services.

Members of the the South East Mountain Rescue Association, Red Cross and the Search and Rescue Dog Association responded to the call out at around 5:35 pm yesterday evening.

The walker who was part of a group had left early to return to their vehicle but became disorientated in poor visibility.

SEMRA located the walker within two hours of setting off and the casualty was assessed by their team doctor.

All team members involved in the search were safely off the mountain by 8:40pm.

