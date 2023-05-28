Play Button
Warm weather here to stay for at least another week

Warm weather here to stay for at least another week
Dayna Kearney
The warm weather is set to stay in the country for the coming week.

Met Eireann says it'll be dry and generally sunny with temperatures in the high teens or low twenties.

More sunny weather is expected today, though it'll feel a little cooler. Met Eireann says it'll be generally dry with spells of sunshine.

It'll be a cloudier morning over the southern half of the country, with the chance of the odd shower.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says temperatures will be highest in the midlands and the west of the country today.

He says: "The coolest temperatures will be on the east coast so if you're heading to the east coast for the beach, you might want to bring the jumper"

He added that it looks like we're gonna stay under high pressure right through the week and possibly into the bank holiday weekend.

"We're looking at another seven days really of very settled weather with lots of sunshine and temperatures really above average into the low twenties.

"It will be a little cooler today and Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday on the east coast especially, as the winds go northeast to easterly but generally a very very good week of weather ahead"

 

