Warmest day of the year in store with highs of 23 degrees forecast

Today is set to be the warmest day of the year with highs of 23 degrees forecast for some parts of the country.

The forecast for Friday is to be dry and warm, with "highest temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees with light to moderate southerly breezes. There is just the small chance of a little coastal mist", according to Met Éireann.

The northern part of the country will see the warmest temperatures, while it is expected to be a little cooler near the south coast.

Friday evening will also be warm. "Tonight will be dry with clear spells," Met Éireann said.

"Patches of mist and fog will develop in the south early in the night and more widely overnight. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with light variable breezes."

Looking ahead to the weekend, the forecast for Saturday is another warm day.

It will be another warm and dry day with good spells of sunshine, the national forecaster said. Highs of 22 degrees are expected.

There will be cloudy spells and rain in some parts of the country on Saturday evening.

Sunday is forecast to be more of a mixed bag.

Met Éireann said: "Sunday will bring a mix of cloud and sunny spells with showers or longer spells of rain, some heavy with the chance of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in light and variable breezes. On Sunday night, showers will gradually die out. However, rain will move in from the southwest by morning. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees with light breezes."

People will be looking to make the most of the weekend weather as rain will return on Monday, with "persistent rain" forecast for Tuesday.

By James Cox

