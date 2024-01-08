Warning as temperatures expected to plunge below zero across the South East

A low temperature warning was announced for the Republic of Ireland on Monday, with parts of the country expected to experience a drop to minus 5C (Celsius) overnight.

Irish weather agency Met Eireann forecast lingering frost, icy patches, and mist on Monday morning with highest temperatures throughout the day between 2C and 6C.

It said Monday night will be “very cold” with icy patches and a widespread sharp to severe frost.

The agency announced a Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning for the whole country due to the cold conditions, scheduled for between 9pm on Monday and 10am on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Motorists should exercise caution this morning, particularly on untreated roads, as freezing temperatures have caused widespread ice throughout the road network. Stick to main, gritted roads when possible. Slow down, and increase your braking distance from the vehicle in front. pic.twitter.com/5wbKbw3n8J — NI Road Policing and Safety (@NIRoadPolicing) January 8, 2024

Advertisement

Forecasters said lowest temperatures overnight would be between minus 5C and 1C in light easterly breezes.

In Northern Ireland, the UK Met Office also forecast bitterly cold temperatures for Monday night.

It said there would be widespread frost and a minimum temperature of minus 4C.

Advertisement

The Police Service of Northern Ireland urged motorists to exercise caution, particularly on untreated roads.

It said freezing temperatures have caused widespread ice throughout the road network.

In a statement, it said: “Stick to main, gritted roads when possible. Slow down, and increase your braking distance from the vehicle in front.”

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.