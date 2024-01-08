Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Warning as temperatures expected to plunge below zero across the South East

Warning as temperatures expected to plunge below zero across the South East
A tree with ice on it, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A low temperature warning was announced for the Republic of Ireland on Monday, with parts of the country expected to experience a drop to minus 5C (Celsius) overnight.

Irish weather agency Met Eireann forecast lingering frost, icy patches, and mist on Monday morning with highest temperatures throughout the day between 2C and 6C.

It said Monday night will be “very cold” with icy patches and a widespread sharp to severe frost.

The agency announced a Status Yellow low temperature and ice warning for the whole country due to the cold conditions, scheduled for between 9pm on Monday and 10am on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Forecasters said lowest temperatures overnight would be between minus 5C and 1C in light easterly breezes.

In Northern Ireland, the UK Met Office also forecast bitterly cold temperatures for Monday night.

It said there would be widespread frost and a minimum temperature of minus 4C.

Advertisement

The Police Service of Northern Ireland urged motorists to exercise caution, particularly on untreated roads.

It said freezing temperatures have caused widespread ice throughout the road network.

In a statement, it said: “Stick to main, gritted roads when possible. Slow down, and increase your braking distance from the vehicle in front.”

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Music 1

Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year nominees announced

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Sport 2

Mack Hansen to miss Ireland's Six Nations campaign with shoulder injury

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
News 3

Waterford named Ireland's cleanest city in latest survey

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement