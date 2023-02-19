Warning issued to public as bird flu detected in Ireland

Health officials have issued a warning not to come into contact with sick or dead wild birds.

The advice from the Department of Public Health Mid-West comes after avian influenza was detected in black-headed seagulls in Limerick.

Officials have confirmed there has been no known contact by the public with birds that have the infection.

The advice is that if you find dead poultry or wild birds, you should notify the nearest Regional Veterinary Office or ring the Avian Influenza Helpline.

We're also being warned to keep pets away from dead birds and to avoid contact with surfaces contaminated with bird faeces and untreated bird feathers.

To prevent the virus from spreading, the department says people should "regularly wash hands with soap and warm water, and use alcohol-based hand gel."