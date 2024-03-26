WATCH: Major bridge collapsed in the US after being struck by ship

A major bridge has collapsed in Baltimore in the US after it was hit by a cargo ship.

Footage shows a large section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge falling into the water along with a number of vehicles.

The vessel caught fire and sank after the crash.

The city's mayor says emergency personnel are on the scene and rescue efforts are underway, calling it a 'developing mass casualty event'

People have been spotted in the water but its not clear at this stage how many people are involved.

BREAKING: Ship collides with Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse pic.twitter.com/OcOrSjOCRn — BNO News (@BNONews) March 26, 2024

According to BBC News, a Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson has confirmed that the Baltimore bridge collapse is a "mass casualty event".

The numbers of casualties are yet to be confirmed.

More to follow...

