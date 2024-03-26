Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

WATCH: Major bridge collapsed in the US after being struck by ship

WATCH: Major bridge collapsed in the US after being struck by ship
Courtesty: Baltimore MD Live Stream
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A major bridge has collapsed in Baltimore in the US after it was hit by a cargo ship.

Footage shows a large section of the Francis Scott Key Bridge falling into the water along with a number of vehicles.

The vessel caught fire and sank after the crash.

The city's mayor says emergency personnel are on the scene and rescue efforts are underway, calling it a 'developing mass casualty event'

Advertisement

People have been spotted in the water but its not clear at this stage how many people are involved.

Advertisement

According to BBC News, a Baltimore City Fire Department spokesperson has confirmed that the Baltimore bridge collapse is a "mass casualty event".

The numbers of casualties are yet to be confirmed.

More to follow... 

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Advertisement

 

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

US Homeland Security raids properties of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

 By Beat News
News 2

Woman (30s) dies after car enters river following crash

 By Joleen Murphy
News 3

Garda jailed for stealing cannabis from station while drunk at work

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement