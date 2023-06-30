Water service workers go on strike over rejection of new framework

Water service workers across ten local authorities are on strike on Friday.

The industrial action comes after a new framework for water services was rejected by Unite trade union.

Workers in three South East counties; Carlow, Tipperary and Waterford, are apart of the ten local authorities currently on strike.

Members say the Local Government Management Agency has refused to engage with their views or concerns.

Tom Fitzgerald from Unite says there are also concerns staff will be moved to Uisce Eireann: "We have asked them to engage with us in what we believe to be shortcomings with the framework document for delivery of water services in local authorities."

"That was voted on by Unite union members last year and overwhelmingly rejected."

He said the standard operating procedure is to go back and engage with the employer and discuss tweaks and amendments to the document.

"We haven't had the opportunity to do that because the basic tenant of engagement has been missing which is very disrespectful," he said.

The new comes as the number of staff earning over €100,000 at Uisce Éireann last year rose by 95, from 176 to 271.

Increase in profits

According to the utility’s 2022 annual report operating profits last year increased by 11 per cent to €252.67 million.

The utility’s 2022 annual report shows that Uisce Eireann - formerly Irish Water - recorded the jump in operating profits as the utility's revenues increased by 10 per cent from €1.19 billion to €1.3 billion.

The bulk of the utility's revenues is its annual subvention from Government which increased from €893 million to €961 million last year.

The utility's domestic revenues rose from €198 million to €221.8 million while its connection income increased from €99.6 million to €125.94 million.

The utility recorded earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of €424 million.

By Kenneth Fox

