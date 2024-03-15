Waterford and Tipperary pubs see biggest increase in spending

Spending in pubs across the country went up by more than a quarter last month.

Tipperary and Waterford pubs were among those that saw the biggest increases while Longford and Laois saw the smallest.

Analysis of card and online transactions found overall consumer spend was up 4 per cent last month, when compared to January.

AIB Spend Trend 2024

According to the report, spend in pubs saw the biggest increase in February (+27%), as Ireland’s Six Nations rugby campaign kicked off.

Advertisement

The busiest day for spend in pubs was on Saturday 24th February, when rugby fans flocked to stand shoulder to shoulder and watch as Ireland beat Wales.

Spend in pubs increased most among those aged 25-34 while the biggest increase in spend was in Sligo (+32.31%) followed by Waterford (+31.81%) and Tipperary (31.26%).

The lowest increase in spend in pubs was in Longford (+ 14.52%), Laois (+23.75%) and Wicklow (+24.37%).

Despite inflation easing somewhat, the cost of living continues to impact Irish households, with grocery spend up 10% in the month following a steep decline in January (-24%).

Advertisement

The monthly data was compiled from 67 million debit and credit card transactions in store and online during February 2024 and has been anonymised and aggregated.

Data provided by AIB features one of the most comprehensive and accurate data sets on consumer spending in Ireland.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.