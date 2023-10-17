Play Button
Waterford car parks to close due to Storm Babet

Ayomide Akinshilo
Davitt’s Quay Carpark, The Look Out, Castle Street Carpark and The Pond in Dungarvan will be closed from 4pm today (October 17) until tomorrow morning (October 18).

These parks will be closed following the closure of the Prom in Tramore, Co. Waterford due to fears of flooding.

Waterford City and County Council is advising the public to ensure no cars are left in these car parks overnight as they are at risk of coastal flooding.

Members of the public can continue to contact Waterford City and County Council’s Customer Services Desks on 0818 10 20 20 during normal office hours after which calls will be transferred to the Council’s emergency services number.

Please note the following emergency contact numbers below:

Emergency 999/112Uisce Éireann 1800 278 278ESB Networks 1800 372 999Gas Networks Ireland 1800 205 050

