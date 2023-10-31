Wexford man man jailed for stabbing housemate to death

David Bolger, a 45-year-old man from Wexford has been jailed for nine years for stabbing his housemate in a house they were sharing.

Bolger who is from Irish Street in Enniscorthy was found not guilty of the murder of Przemyslaw Klimczuk, but guilty of his manslaughter.

Klimczuk, a father-of-two was stabbed to death in a house he shared with Bolger in Wexford three-and-a-half years ago.

Bolger was charged with manslaughter after Justice Tony Hunt said he believed Bolger, who had been drinking heavily that day, was genuinely remorseful for what he had done.

According to RTE, the court heard that on 30 April 2020, Bolger and Mr Klimczuk were drinking alcohol at home with another man, while a fourth man remained in his bedroom not drinking.

The three men who were drinking were joined by two others who did not live there, and a large amount of alcohol was consumed, with several bottles of Jägermeister purchased.

The two guests left the house as Bolger was acting in an aggressive manner, and Bolger continued to engage in aggressive behaviour towards the two men who remained.

Following a mini-fight which saw Bolger sustain injuries to the face, Klimczuk went to the bedroom of another housemate asking to stay in his room as he was scared.

Both men locked the door but opened it up when Bolger asked to speak to Klimczuk.

The other housemate then saw Klimczuk fall backwards onto the bed and saw the knife in Bolger's hand.

The housemate also saw Bolger thrust the knife into Klimczuk.

Justice sentenced Bolger at the Central Criminal Court to ten years and six months in prison with the final 18 months suspended.

