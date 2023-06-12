School bus with more than 20 children on board involved in collision in Wexford

A school bus with more than 20 children on board has been involved in a road traffic collision in Wexford.

The incident occurred at 8:30 am this morning (Monday, June 12) on the N25 at Larkin's Cross - close to Wexford town and across from a well-known Top/Londis service station.

It is understood that a vehicle had pulled out in front of the bus in question - possibly causing the collision.

There’s been a crash involving a bus at Larkin’s Cross, Barntown, #Wexford this morning. Fire service and ambulances at the scene. Traffic moving slowly. — Pádraig Byrne (@byrne_padraig) June 12, 2023

The National Ambulance Serice, Wexford Fire Service and Gardaí were dispatched to the scene where paramedics provided immediate medical relief.

Thankfully, neither the occupants of the bus nor the vehicle required hospital treatment.

Gardaí had reported significant tailbacks in the area as the crash scene was cleared. Those tailbacks have since eased.

