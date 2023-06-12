Play Button
School bus with more than 20 children on board involved in collision in Wexford

Larkin's Cross on the N25 - The site of the collision | Credit: Google Streetview
Robbie Byrne
A school bus with more than 20 children on board has been involved in a road traffic collision in Wexford.

The incident occurred at 8:30 am this morning (Monday, June 12) on the N25 at Larkin's Cross - close to Wexford town and across from a well-known Top/Londis service station.

It is understood that a vehicle had pulled out in front of the bus in question - possibly causing the collision.

The National Ambulance Serice, Wexford Fire Service and Gardaí were dispatched to the scene where paramedics provided immediate medical relief.

Thankfully, neither the occupants of the bus nor the vehicle required hospital treatment.

Gardaí had reported significant tailbacks in the area as the crash scene was cleared. Those tailbacks have since eased.

