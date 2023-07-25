What does 'human meat' taste like? Channel 4 under fire for 'human meat' doc

Channel 4 and Masterchef Greg Wallace have been criticised for their latest documentary on 'human meat'.

"British Miracle Meat" saw the presenter tour a 'human meat factory' and sample the 'meat' himself.

Of course all was not as it seemed.

The show was in fact a "mockumentary"-a fake documentary to satirise the cost of living crisis.

Many viewers expressed disgust as they fell for the false account of the human meat industry. The 'documentary' followed Wallace's tour of a human meat 'factory' where he learned how 'thin slices of human tissue' were used to form nutrient rich burgers, steaks and sausages for human consumption.

According to LadBible, the 'human meat' was described in the programme as a cheap alternative to animal meat, feeding families for 'as little as 99p.'

In shocking scenes, Wallace describes how donors are 'paid for their flesh,' and viewers are told that children under seven make for 'particularly good donors.'

The show of course sparked outrage online as viewers were appalled by the images shared. Taking to Twitter (Or X as it's now known) one user wrote: "Surely what I have just watched isn't real! Taking extractions of tissue from both adults and CHILDREN and growing meat from it! WTF!" Another wrote "Are times that bad we are turning to cannibalism?'

Others understood the premise of the show and praised its producers. One Twitter user wrote :"Last night one of our TV broadcasters snuck in a 30-minute documentary about eating meat from babies as a scathing satire of the cost of living crisis, and it went under the radar completely. Perfection, we need more of this," they wrote.

Speaking to Metro UK a Channel 4 spokesperson defended the mockumentary saying: "This is a witty yet thought provoking commentary on the extreme measures many people are being forced to take to stay afloat in our society during the cost of living crisis. Channel 4 has a long and rich history of satire and has often used humour as an accessible way to highlight society's most important issues."