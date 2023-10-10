When is Budget 2024 announced? Full schedule and where to watch

Today is Budget Day, and people will be eagerly awaiting to hear how it will affect them.

Here is the full schedule for Budget 2024:

1pm: The Budget 2024 speech will begin at 1pm in Leinster House. The speech will be made by Minister for Finance Michael McGrath and Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe.

Mr McGrath indicated on Saturday that people’s standard of living would improve on the back of the budget, and said he hoped the measures would have their desired effect.

The total cost of Budget 2024 is around €6.4 billion, with taxation measures worth €1.1 billion of the total.

2.30pm-8.30pm: Opposition TDs will get their chance to react to the budget, with responses from the Government.

The Budger 2024 closing statements will be at 8.30pm.

Where can I follow and watch Budget 2024?

Beat102103 will be covering Budget 2024 throughout the day, while the Oireachtas TV live stream will be included to watch the speeches.

By James Cox

