Play Button
Play Button
News

Woman (70s) dies after being hit by car

Woman (70s) dies after being hit by car
Garda, © PA Archive/PA Images
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A woman in her 70s has died after being struck by a car in Co Monaghan.

The accident happened on the R183 Newbliss Road at Clonavilla in Clones at around 10.45pm on Saturday.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement

Gardaí said no other injuries were reported.

The R183 at Clonavilla has been closed and local diversions are in place pending an examination by forensic collision investigators.

Officers are appealing for witnesses.

Any road users with footage, including dashcam footage, and who were travelling on the R183 Newbliss Road between 10pm and 11pm are asked to send it to gardaí.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Gardaí appealing for witnesses to a fatal overnight collision

 By Shaun Connolly
News 2

Three jailed for life over XXXTentacion's death

 By Jayde Maher
Waterford News 3

Garda investigation underway following discovery of body in Waterford city

 By Robbie Byrne
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement