Woman (80s) and man (20s) die after separate car crashes

A woman in her 80s has died after a single-vehicle crash in Co Donegal and a man has died after a collision with a van in Co Cork.

The single-vehicle incident took place on the N56 near Falcarragh at about 1.30 pm on Tuesday.

The woman, who was the driver and sole occupant of the car involved, was rushed to hospital for treatment. She was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the crash to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 9153060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Separately, the man in his 20s died in Cork.

The incident took place at Ballinahina in White's Cross shortly before 6 pm on Tuesday.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other serious injuries were reported.

Local diversions are in place as investigators examine the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Watercourse Road Garda Station on 021 4558260, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

