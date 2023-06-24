Play Button
Play Button
News

Woman (80s) dies after getting knocked down by e-scooter

Woman (80s) dies after getting knocked down by e-scooter
29/6/2021 of General view of E-Scooters
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A woman in her 80s has died after a collision with someone on an e-scooter in Dublin.

The incident took place on Eccles Street in Dublin 7 on Tuesday at about 3pm.

The woman was taken to the Mater Hospital where she later died.

Gardaí said a postmortem will now take place.

Advertisement

A man was arrested over the incident and detained at a garda station in north Dublin.

He was later released and a file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Officers can be contacted at Mountjoy Garda Station on (01) 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Advertisement

By Tomas Doherty

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Wexford News 1

Wexford man assaults friend after emoji sends him into violent rage

 By Shaun Connolly
News 2

Ryan Tubridy apologises for failing to question incorrect reporting of his earnings

 By Beat News
News 3

A billionaire is offering a dog minding job with an annual salary of €115,000

 By Robbie Byrne
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement