Woman hospitalised after Wexford dog attack

Rachael Dunphy
A woman in her 30s was hospitalised after a dog attack in County Wexford earlier today.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of an incident involving a dog which occurred this morning at a private residence in Enniscorthy.

The woman was taken to Wexford General Hospital for treatment. Her injuries are currently believed to be non-life-threatening.

A Garda spokesperson said the dog involved in the incident was seized by the Wexford County Council Dog Warden.

Investigations remain ongoing, however, early reports believe the dog in question may have been an XL Bully.

The attack comes just days after two women were seriously injured in a dog attack in County Waterford.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

 

