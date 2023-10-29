Two women seriously injured after dog attack in Waterford

Two women had to attend hospital following a dog attack in Waterford City.

The dog, understood to be a pitbull, attacked the two women – one in her 30s and another in her late teens – at lunchtime on Friday in St John’s Park.

Emergency services attended the scene and the dog was later seized by a Waterford City and County Council warden.

The two women are believed to have been seriously injured.

In a statement, gardaí said: “Gardaí attended the scene of an incident with a dog. Emergency services were at the scene and removed two women (30s and late teens) from the scene to University Hospital Waterford for treatment.”

Garda investigations are ongoing.

A similar attack happened in Britain on Saturday night.

Two people have been arrested in Britain after a woman was seriously injured in a suspected dog attack in North Tyneside.

Police received multiple calls from concerned residents around 11 pm last night in the Sydney Grove area of Wallsend.

Two dogs - believed to be X-L Bully breeds, and three others, were seized.

The victim remains in hospital.

