Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Waterford News

Two women seriously injured after dog attack in Waterford

Two women seriously injured after dog attack in Waterford
Emergency Services Stock, © PA Archive/PA Images
Dayna Kearney
Dayna Kearney
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Two women had to attend hospital following a dog attack in Waterford City.

The dog, understood to be a pitbull, attacked the two women – one in her 30s and another in her late teens – at lunchtime on Friday in St John’s Park.

Emergency services attended the scene and the dog was later seized by a Waterford City and County Council warden.

The two women are believed to have been seriously injured.

Advertisement

In a statement, gardaí said: “Gardaí attended the scene of an incident with a dog. Emergency services were at the scene and removed two women (30s and late teens) from the scene to University Hospital Waterford for treatment.”

Garda investigations are ongoing.

A similar attack happened in Britain on Saturday night.

Two people have been arrested in Britain after a woman was seriously injured in a suspected dog attack in North Tyneside.

Advertisement

Police received multiple calls from concerned residents around 11 pm last night in the Sydney Grove area of Wallsend.

Two dogs - believed to be X-L Bully breeds, and three others, were seized.

The victim remains in hospital.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Life 1

Halloween cocktails to make at home

 By Beat News
News 2

Weather warning issued for the South East ahead of Storm Ciaran

 By Beat News
News 3

Warning issued against air fryers

 By Ava Somers
Advertisement

More in Waterford News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement