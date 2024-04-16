Ireland no longer considered for World Rally Championship

Ireland is no longer being considered to host the FIA World Rally Championship next year.

Motorsport Ireland confirmed the news today stating that the Minister of State for Sport's Department needed “at least six months” to conduct further economic assessments and analysis of the proposal.

That is despite the deadline for the bidding process being the end of March and Motorsport Ireland being granted a two-week extension.

Motorsport Ireland met with Minister Thomas Byrne early last year outlining how Ireland could host the World Rally Championship over a three-year period.

A statement on their website reads:

"Motorsport Ireland were complimented by Minister Byrne that we were doing the right thing by coming good and early with respect to a funding request for a 2025 event. After the meeting we were referred to the Major Sports Events Unit whom we engaged with and submitted a full event screening application on October 6th 2023.

To date, Motorsport Ireland have received no questions or feedback on any of the documents we submitted, despite multiple communications to the Department asking if additional information was required. To learn on the last day of our extension from the promoter that Minister Byrne’s Department now require another six months to undertake further independent assessments and analysis is very frustrating. "

Motorsport Ireland President Aiden Haper stated; “I am saddened that it has come to this but unfortunately, we are left with no option. We always stated that the FIA World Rally Championship could only come to Ireland with the financial support of Government while always being aware that the funding may not be forthcoming. It is a great shame to have to hand this great opportunity, and the economic benefit it would bring, over to another awaiting country.”

President Harper continued; “In January of this year, Motorsport Ireland announced the three regions, Kerry, Limerick and the South East, that would host the events should funding be secured. Non-inclusion in 2025 is in no way any reflection on any of those areas. The work that has been put in by them has been incredible and I thank them for that. I would like to thank the WRC Promoter GmbH, especially Simon Larkin, for all his assistance throughout this process and hopefully we will be in a position to revisit this magnificent opportunity in the future. For now, we will continue as always to deliver our motorsport calendar here in Ireland, to the highest standards, across all our disciplines.”

