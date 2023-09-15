Woman in critical condition after collision in Cork

A woman is in critical condition in after a collision between a car and a lorry in Cork.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision on the R586 Bandon to Dunmanway Road in Co. Cork, this morning, 15th September 2023.

The collision occurred at approximately 10:00 am in the Murragh Village area and involved a car and a lorry.

A woman, aged in her 30s, was removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital, where her condition is critical, with life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

No injuries have been reported by the driver of the other vehicle at this time.

The road was closed for a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators. The road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), and were travelling on the R586 Road, between Bandon and Dunmanway, this morning between 9:30am and 10:30 am, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Advertisement

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

By Michael Bolton

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.