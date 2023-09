The body of a woman was discovered in the water at a Wexford beach yesterday.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident, where a woman, believed to be in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The body of the woman was taken to the mortuary at Wexford General Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place.

Enquiries are ongoing.

