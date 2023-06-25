Play Button
Play Button
News

Woman dies after reportedly trying to rescue her child at sea

Woman dies after reportedly trying to rescue her child at sea
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A woman in her 30s has died after an incident in the water off a beach in Co Cork.

The Coast Guard and Gardaí were involved in the sea rescue operation initiated at Ballycroneen Beach, Cloyne, shortly before 1pm on Sunday.

The woman was airlifted by Coast Guard helicopter to Cork University Hospital in a critical condition. She later died, gardaí confirmed.

During the operation, a young boy was rescued from the rocks by a Coast Guard helicopter.

Advertisement

He had non-life threatening injuries.

Garda Statement

According to Cork Beo, Gardaí attended the scene shortly before 1pm

A garda spokesperson said: "One female, aged in her 30s was airlifted by Coast Guard Helicopter to Cork University Hospital and was in critical condition.

"This lady has since passed away, this evening.

Advertisement

"A young boy was also rescued from the rocks by Coast Guard Helicopter with non-life threatening injuries."

Gardaí said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

 

Ny David Young, PA

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

A billionaire is offering a dog minding job with an annual salary of €115,000

 By Robbie Byrne
Life 2

Countries with largest average penis size revealed

 By Michelle Heffernan
News 3

Weather warning in place for South East

 By Dayna Kearney
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement