Woman dies after reportedly trying to rescue her child at sea

A woman in her 30s has died after an incident in the water off a beach in Co Cork.

The Coast Guard and Gardaí were involved in the sea rescue operation initiated at Ballycroneen Beach, Cloyne, shortly before 1pm on Sunday.

The woman was airlifted by Coast Guard helicopter to Cork University Hospital in a critical condition. She later died, gardaí confirmed.

During the operation, a young boy was rescued from the rocks by a Coast Guard helicopter.

He had non-life threatening injuries.

Garda Statement

According to Cork Beo, Gardaí attended the scene shortly before 1pm

A garda spokesperson said: "One female, aged in her 30s was airlifted by Coast Guard Helicopter to Cork University Hospital and was in critical condition.

"This lady has since passed away, this evening.

"A young boy was also rescued from the rocks by Coast Guard Helicopter with non-life threatening injuries."

Gardaí said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

David Young, PA

