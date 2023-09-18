Yellow wind and rain warning to come into place overnight

A status yellow wind warning will come into place at midnight for West Galway and Kerry according to Met Éireann.

A yellow rain warning will also come into effect for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Donegal and Connacht at midnight as well tonight.

The national forecaster said south to southwest winds will be very strong and gusty tomorrow night. They are warning of falling branches/trees and loose debris blowing around.

The wind warning comes into effect at 12am tonight and is valid until 6am. The rain warning is in effect for the same timeframe as well.

Advertisement

Met Éireann said spells of rain will be heavy and persistent at times giving accumulative totals of 30 to 60mm, locally higher on hills.

The rain will ease off for a time in many parts on Tuesday daytime, before heavy spells of rain return Tuesday evening and night.

It could lead to localised flooding and travel disruptions.

Second warning

A further yellow wind warning for West Galway and Kerry comes into effect at 5pm on Tuesday and is valid until Wednesday at 3am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A wind warning has been issued for West Galway & Kerry ⚠️ South to southwest winds will be very strong and gusty 🌬️ Potential impacts: 🍃Chance of falling branches

🚗Difficult driving conditions ⏲️Valid: 00:00 - 06:00 Tuesday 19/09/2023 More here 👇https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/DmRlHKN6WN — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 18, 2023

Tuesday will be a dull and damp day with fresh to strong and gusty southwesterly winds extending countrywide, becoming very strong later in western coastal areas.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue through the day, most persistent in the west and north with occasional heavy falls possible. Misty in places too, but a few brighter spells will develop later in the day. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.

Met Éireann said overall there will be a mix of showers and sunshine for the latter half of the week, with some showers turning heavy. Wet and windy at the weekend.

Rain will clear to the east on Wednesday morning. It will be followed from the west by sunny spells and frequent showers, some of which will turn heavy. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

Thursday will see a mix of sunny spells and widespread showers, some of which will be heavy and prolonged. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in light to moderate northwesterly winds.

Friday will have a good deal of dry weather with spells of sunshine, though there will be scattered showers also. Cool with highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in moderate northerly winds.

By Kenneth Fox

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.