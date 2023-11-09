Ep 23 - Fair Seas

This week on Ours to Protect on Beat, Orla hears about the organisation Fair Seas and why they want to make it law to protect the ocean and sea around Ireland.

What is Fair Seas?

Fair Seas stands as a united front comprising environmental non-governmental organisations with a singular mission – to protect, conserve, and restore Ireland's marine environment.

The coalition focuses on advocating for and implementing marine protected area legislation to ensure the sustainable management of the Irish ocean.

Their collaborative efforts aim to strike a balance between human activities and the preservation of marine ecosystems.

Why is their work vital?

With the ocean producing more than half of oxygen humans breathe and playing a crucial role in absorbing carbon dioxide, Ireland's limited 8.3% protected marine area raises alarms.

Fair Seas emphasises the urgency of designating 10% of the Irish Ocean as strictly protected zones. This strategic approach seeks to allow the ocean to fulfil its essential functions, regulating climate, producing oxygen, and storing carbon.

By addressing biodiversity loss and climate change challenges, Fair Seas strives to create a sustainable future for both the environment and the communities that depend on it.

South East coast

The South East coast emerges as a particularly vibrant area of focus for Fair Seas. Covering a mere 1.46% of the Irish maritime area, south east features a diverse array of marine life, including fin whales, harbour porpoises, Rizzo dolphins, and various bird species.

The importance of conserving and protecting this rich tapestry of biodiversity is underscored by its potential economic and ecological benefits.

Fair Seas urges public engagement, emphasizing the need for local support and political advocacy to ensure the preservation of the South East coast and similar areas throughout Ireland.

Visit fairseas.ie to find out how you can help the global mission to protect 30% of the ocean.

