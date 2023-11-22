Play Button
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s deadline to respond to FA charge extended to Friday

Mikel Arteta, © PA Wire/PA Images
Mikel Arteta has been given until Friday to respond to his Football Association charge for comments he made after Arsenal’s defeat by Newcastle earlier this month.

The Gunners boss branded the VAR decision not to rule out Anthony Gordon’s goal in his side’s 1-0 defeat at St James’ Park “an absolute disgrace”.

Arteta has been charged with a breach of FA rule E3.1 and initially had until Tuesday to offer his response.

However, that deadline has now been extended until Friday at the Gunners’ request, the PA news agency understands.

VAR made a triple check to see whether the ball had gone out of play before Joe Willock’s cross, whether Joelinton had fouled Arsenal defender Gabriel and whether Gordon had been offside.

Arteta could not hide his anger after the match, saying: “You have to talk about how the hell did this goal stand up? Incredible. I feel embarrassed.

“I have to now come in here and try to defend the club and please ask for help because it’s an absolute disgrace that this goal is allowed. An absolute disgrace.”

PA Sport Staff

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

