Ballygunner and O’Loughlin Gaels well represented in this year's AIB GAA Club Players Awards

The players selected for this year’s AIB GAA Club Players Awards have been announced with All-Ireland champions Glen and St Thomas’ leading the way on the football and hurling teams of the year.

However, there's strong South East representation also.

Leinster champions and All-Ireland finalists O’Loughlin Gaels are well represented with Huw Lawlor a unanimous choice in the full back line and David Fogarty and Paddy Deegan in front of him after their impressive seasons and Mark Bergin rewarded for his stellar form in attack.

Munster champions Ballygunner are represented with Dessie Hutchinson winning his third Club Player Award since 2020 with Paddy Leavey honoured for the second year in a row in midfield and Peter Hogan deservedly joining them.

The players will be honoured at a special function at Croke Park this Friday, where they will be presented with their awards by Uachtarán CLG Jarlath Burns.

Also announced on the night will be the overall AIB GAA Club Footballer and Hurler of the Year. St Brigid’s star forward Ben O’Carroll, Kilmacud Crokes sharpshooter Shane Walsh and Watty Graham’s inspirational midfielder Conor Glass are the nominees for the football prize.

In hurling, O’Loughin Gaels’ pillars David Fogarty and Paddy Deegan are shortlisted after they spearheaded the Kilkenny champions drive for Croke Park and alongside them is St Thomas’ hero David Burke who was prolific when he was needed most.

Uachtarán CLG Jarlath Burns said: “I want to congratulate all the players who have been selected for an AIB GAA Club Players Award. The high calibre of the teams is a reflection of what was another outstanding campaign.

“The club championship is like a Holy Grail at county level, then for a special few there is a shot at provincial success and if you are fortunate enough, the chance for All-Ireland history.

"Year after year this pursuit of glory by clubs and their communities produces fantastic competition that leaves us enthralled. I want to acknowledge the support of our partners in AIB for their assistance in sustaining this great success story for the GAA.”

Congratulating the winners, Mark Doyle, Chief Marketing Officer for AIB, said:

“The AIB GAA Club Player Awards celebrate the incredible feats achieved by club players across Ireland and on behalf of everyone at AIB, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the players being honoured with a place on the team of the year.

The tremendous effort and resolve to achieve success with your clubs epitomises everything that is special about the AIB GAA Club Championships. A huge congratulations to all 30 players featuring on the AIB Club Teams of the Year who have so proudly represented their communities and clubs this season. AIB is proud to be able to honour these fantastic athletes and we look forward to another season supporting the Club Championships in 2024.”

The awards were selected by a panel of Gaelic Games correspondents from across print, broadcast and digital media. The AIB GAA Club Players Awards have been held annually since 2018.

AIB GAA CLUB PLAYERS AWARDS 2023/24

FOOTBALL

• Rory Beggan (Scotstown)

• Ryan Dougan (Watty Graham’s, Glen)

• Brian Stack (St Brigid’s)

• Pearse Frost (St Brigid’s)

• Ruaidhrí Fallon (St Brigid’s)

• Ciaran McFaul (Watty Graham’s, Glen)

• Michael Warnock (Watty Graham’s, Glen)

• Conor Glass (Watty Graham’s, Glen)

• Emmett Bradley (Watty Graham’s, Glen)

• Eunan Mulholland (Watty Graham’s, Glen)

• Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)

• Shane Walsh (Kilmacud Crokes)

• Ben O’Carroll (St Brigid’s)

• Darragh Kirwan (Naas)

• Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

AIB GAA CLUB FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

• Conor Glass

• Ben O'Carroll

• Shane Walsh

HURLING

• Gerald Kelly (St Thomas’)

• Paddy Burke (Ruairí Óg, Cushendall)

• Fintan Burke (St Thomas’)

• Huw Lawlor (O’Loughlin Gaels)

• David Fogarty (O’Loughlin Gaels)

• Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

• Shane Cooney (St Thomas’)

• David Burke (St Thomas’)

• Paddy Leavey (Ballygunner)

• Mark Bergin (O’Loughlin Gaels)

• Conor Cooney (St Thomas’)

• Peter Hogan (Ballygunner)

• Dessie Hutchinson (Ballygunner)

• Éanna Burke (St Thomas’)

• Neil McManus (Ruairí Óg, Cushendall)

AIB GAA CLUB HURLER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

•Paddy Deegan

•David Burke

•David Fogarty

