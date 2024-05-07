Blues celebrate following 3-1 win over Shamrock Rovers

In the SSE Airtricity Premier Division on Monday night, champions Shamrock Rovers suffered a shock defeat to Waterford FC, losing 3-1 at Tallaght Stadium.

It was the worst possible start for Rovers as a Leon Pohls own goal gave the visitors the lead after three minutes. Five minutes later, Johnny Kenny scored to level things up for the champions.

Dean McMenamy restored Waterford's lead in the 17th minute before Connor Parsons scored a second half goal to seal the win.

Shelbourne scored late on to earn a 1-1 draw with Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff and coach David McAllister at the end of the game. Photo: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho

Paul McMullan had put the Candystripes in front, but a 90th minute Sean Boyd strike meant Damien Duff's side remain three points clear at the top of the table.

Elsewhere, Drogheda United defeated Dundalk 2-1. Sligo Rovers defeated Saint St Patrick's Athletic on a 1-0 scoreline.

Meanwhile, Bohemians lost 1-0 to Galway United.

Reporting by James Cox

