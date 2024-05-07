Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Blues celebrate following 3-1 win over Shamrock Rovers

Blues celebrate following 3-1 win over Shamrock Rovers
SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Tallaght Stadium, Dublin 6/5/2024 Shamrock Rovers vs Waterford Waterford's Robert McCourt celebrates after the game with Romeo Akachukwu Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ben Brady
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

In the SSE Airtricity Premier Division on Monday night, champions Shamrock Rovers suffered a shock defeat to Waterford FC, losing 3-1 at Tallaght Stadium.

It was the worst possible start for Rovers as a Leon Pohls own goal gave the visitors the lead after three minutes. Five minutes later, Johnny Kenny scored to level things up for the champions.

Dean McMenamy restored Waterford's lead in the 17th minute before Connor Parsons scored a second half goal to seal the win.

Shelbourne scored late on to earn a 1-1 draw with Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff and coach David McAllister at the end of the game. Photo: Lorcan Doherty/Inpho
Advertisement

Paul McMullan had put the Candystripes in front, but a 90th minute Sean Boyd strike meant Damien Duff's side remain three points clear at the top of the table.

Elsewhere, Drogheda United defeated Dundalk 2-1. Sligo Rovers defeated Saint St Patrick's Athletic on a 1-0 scoreline.

Meanwhile, Bohemians lost 1-0 to Galway United.

Reporting by James Cox

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Urgent appeal for foster families for dogs needing surgery

 By Beat News
News 2

All South East counties suffer at least one road fatality this year

 By Aoife Kearns
News 3

Ireland’s Bambie Thug ready for Eurovision semi-final

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement