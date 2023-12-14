Breaking: Andy Farrell signs new contract extension as Ireland head coach

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has announced a contract extension for Andy Farrell until the end of the 2027 World Cup.
The new two year contract extension was announced the the IRFU on social media. This contract is an extension of his contract which was to end in 2025.
The 48-year-old led Ireland to the World Cup quarter-final, earlier this year.
We're delighted to announce Andy Farrell has signed a long-term contract extension to remain as Ireland Men's Head Coach until 2027! ✍️#TeamOfUs
— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) December 14, 2023
