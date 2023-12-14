Play Button
Breaking: Andy Farrell signs new contract extension as Ireland head coach

Breaking: Andy Farrell signs new contract extension as Ireland head coach
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, © PA Wire/PA Images
Ayomide Akinshilo
Ayomide Akinshilo
The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has announced a contract extension for Andy Farrell until the end of the 2027 World Cup.

The new two year contract extension was announced the the IRFU on social media. This contract is an extension of his contract which was to end in 2025.

The 48-year-old led Ireland to the World Cup quarter-final, earlier this year.

 

