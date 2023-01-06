Play Button
Play Button
Sport

Brian Cody is set for return to management in Kilkenny

Brian Cody is set for return to management in Kilkenny
Shaun Connolly
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Brian Cody is set to take charge of his local Kilkenny hurling club James Stephens in 2023.

That's according to a report in the Irish Independent, which states that the legendary figure is set for a sensational return to management.

Advertisement

The 11-time All-Ireland-winning manager stepped down after 24 years last July, following an enthralling defeat to Limerick in Croke Park.

Despite moving away from the inter-county scene, Cody would be drafted in as a selector for James Stephens under manager Séamus Dwyer.

They'd enjoy a place in the Kilkenny SHC final, losing out to County kingpins Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Advertisement

Cody was in charge of James Stephens in the 1990s before taking the Kilkenny inter-county job.

As a player, he enjoyed great success with 'Village', winning two All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championships in 1976 and 1982.

If appointed, he'll face a campaign without son Diarmuid and Conor Browne, with both travelling for the year.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Gardaí investigating after man found dead at foot of stairwell in ‘unexplained circumstances’

 By Beat News
News 2

Gardaí appeal for information in hit and run collision with elderly cyclist

 By Shaun Connolly
News 3

Six women arrested following death of 1-year-old boy at nursery

 By Robbie Byrne
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement