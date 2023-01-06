Brian Cody is set for return to management in Kilkenny

Brian Cody is set to take charge of his local Kilkenny hurling club James Stephens in 2023.

That's according to a report in the Irish Independent, which states that the legendary figure is set for a sensational return to management.

Brian Cody returns to management in Kilkenny with the ‘Village’ https://t.co/uChLASJ0ak — Independent.ie (@Independent_ie) January 6, 2023

The 11-time All-Ireland-winning manager stepped down after 24 years last July, following an enthralling defeat to Limerick in Croke Park.

Despite moving away from the inter-county scene, Cody would be drafted in as a selector for James Stephens under manager Séamus Dwyer.

They'd enjoy a place in the Kilkenny SHC final, losing out to County kingpins Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Cody was in charge of James Stephens in the 1990s before taking the Kilkenny inter-county job.

As a player, he enjoyed great success with 'Village', winning two All-Ireland Senior Club Hurling Championships in 1976 and 1982.

If appointed, he'll face a campaign without son Diarmuid and Conor Browne, with both travelling for the year.