Camogie to trial rule changes in this season

The Camogie Association have agreed on a set of potential rule changes which will be trailed during the upcoming 2023/2024 season.

They said the changes seek to enhance the flow, skill, and fairness of the game while maintaining player safety.

The committee has identified six key rules for modification or addition, with the intention of gathering feedback and assessing their impact before any permanent implementation.

The proposed changes are as follows:

Rule 1: Quick Puck Out

Goalkeepers will now have the option to take a quick puck out after a wide or a score signalled by the referee.

However, the goalkeeper must remain within the small parallelogram.

Deliberate obstruction of the goalkeeper's quick puck out will be penalised. Additionally, players from either team will not be required to be outside the 20-meter line for a quick puck out.

Rule 2: Rough Play and Dissent

To encourage fair and physical play, shoulder-to-shoulder contact will now be permitted.

Players will be allowed to tackle opponents using shoulder-to-shoulder contact from a side-on position.

However, aggressive or cynical contact will remain prohibited. Charging into a player, with or without the sliotar, is strictly not allowed.

Rule 3: Handpass

A clarification has been made to the handpass rule.

Players must demonstrate a clear striking action when handpassing the sliotar.

Any violation of this rule will result in a free awarded to the opposing team, with the free being indirect.

Rule 4: Sideline Puck

Teams will have the option to take a sideline puck from either the hand or the ground when the sideline puck is within their own 45-meter line.

If the sliotar crosses the sideline outside the 45m line, the sideline must be taken as a ground puck.

A score from a sideline puck from the ground is still rewarded with 2 points.

No player must be within 10m of the sideline free taker.

Rule 5: Clean Catch

Players can call a Mark from a clean catch past the 45m line from their own team's puck out only.

The player who catches the ball cleanly on or past the 45m line, must immediately call a mark by holding the sliotar in outstretched arm above their head and will be awarded a Mark by the referee, signalled by the referee’s whistle.

The player awarded a Mark can choose to take a free (indirect) or play on immediately.

If the player takes the free, they must strike it from the hand at the point where the Mark was awarded.

If the player chooses to play on, they may not be challenged until they carry the sliotar up to four consecutive steps or make one act of striking or handpassing the sliotar.

Players can choose not to call a mark.

Rule 6: Concussion Substitute

In the event of a concussion or suspected concussion, teams can make a permanent concussion substitution in addition to regular substitutions.

A player who is concussed or has had a suspected concussive incident must leave the field of play immediately (once cleared to move by relevant medical professionals) for medical attention.

The referee has the authority to prevent a player from returning if they believe the player is unfit to play due to concussion.

Teams can make multiple concussion substitutions.

