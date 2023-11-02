Carabao Cup: Quarterfinal draw confirmed, Liverpool welcome West Ham

The quarter-final draw for the Carabao cup has been confirmed.

Eight teams are left in the competition with heavy hitters like Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham already out of the competition.

Last season's runners-up Newcastle travel to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, while Liverpool face West Ham t Anfield.

Newcastle have eliminated Manchester City and Manchester United in the past two rounds of the League Cup. Advertisement They travel to Stamford Bridge for another testing round.

Everton entertain Fulham in an all-Premier League tie and League One outfit Port Vale play at home against Middlesbrough of the Championship.

Matches will be played in the week commencing 18 December, 2023.

