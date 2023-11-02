Play Button
Carabao Cup: Quarterfinal draw confirmed, Liverpool welcome West Ham

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their side's sixth goal of the game to complete his hat-trick during the UEFA Champions League Group A match at the Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Picture date: Wednesday October 12, 2022.
Ayomide Akinshilo
The quarter-final draw for the Carabao cup has been confirmed.

Eight teams are left in the competition with heavy hitters like Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham already out of the competition.

Last season's runners-up Newcastle travel to Chelsea in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, while Liverpool face West Ham t Anfield.

Newcastle have eliminated Manchester City and Manchester United in the past two rounds of the League Cup.

They travel to Stamford Bridge for another testing round.

Everton entertain Fulham in an all-Premier League tie and League One outfit Port Vale play at home against Middlesbrough of the Championship.

Matches will be played in the week commencing 18 December, 2023.

