Carlow footballer lands DCU’s prestigious student award

Carlow footballer lands DCU's prestigious student award
Shaun Connolly
The Carlow footballer Jordan Morrissey has been awarded Dublin City University's highest student award for both academic excellence and commitment to non-academic aspects of higher education.

The Éire Óg man graduated from DCU on Friday with a first-class MEng in Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering.

Jordan became the first member of his family to pursue third-level education, and he did so through DCU Access, Ireland’s first university-based Access Programme.

Speaking at the award, Executive Dean of DCU’s Faculty of Engineering and Computing Jennifer Bruton recognised the remarkable potential in the Country.

"Jordan’s academic record of top placement at graduation, both in the BEng in Biomedical Engineering and MEng in Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, is evidence of the
the extraordinary potential of so many who may, ordinarily, be excluded from higher education," she said.

Morrissey's applications to his studies have received multiple acknowledgements throughout his journey.

He was awarded the Biomedical and Clinical Engineering Association of Ireland Student Researcher of the Year Award in 2020/21. He also received the Intel Academic Scholarship of 2021/22.

His remarkable achievements are recognised on the sports field also. He has captained several teams, including the DCU Fresher, Sigerson, Éire Óg and Carlow Senior Footballers.

Besides being a four-time Carlor Senior Football Champion; a Sigerson All-Star; a Sigerson Cup winner, and a Ryan Cup winner. He now passes on his invaluable experience to the under-15 boy's team at his local club.

Executive Dean Jennifer Bruton also described the Carlow man as "a true exemplar of ‘living our values’.

"Jordan is, without doubt, a very worthy recipient of the Chancellor’s medal.

"The School of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering, the Faculty of Engineering and Computing, and DCU wish him every success in his life, in his career and with his future endeavours."

