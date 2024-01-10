Play Button
Chelsea lose Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg to Championship side Middlesbrough

Mauricio Pochettino, © PA Wire/PA Images
Ayomide Akinshilo
Middlesbrough beat Chelsea  1-0 to secure a first-leg win in their Carabao Cup semi-final tie.

Midfielder Hayden Hackney’s first-half goal was the difference for Michael Carrick's side who lost two players to injury early on in the game.

Hackney's first-half finish put the championship side ahead in front to the delight of the home crowd.

Chelsea star Cole Palmer uncharacteristically spurned three excellent chances as Mauricio Pochettino head into the second leg with a 1-0 deficit.

The second leg of this semi-final will take place at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, January 23 with kick-off at 8pm.

In the other tie of the round, Liverpool face Fulham tonight with kickoff also at 8pm.

The Reds will be without several key players including Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Wataru Endo, and Dominik Szoboszlai.

