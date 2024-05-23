Conn McDunphy takes stage two of Rás Tailteann

Conn McDunphy was the winner of the second stage of the Rás Tailteann today.

The Skyline-Cadence rider completed the stretch between Kanturk and Sneem 30 seconds ahead of Team Ireland's Liam O'Brien.

Foran CT's Dom Jackson leads in the General Classification. O'Brien is second there, alongside Conn McDunphy.

Stage 3 will start tomorrow at 10:50 a.m. from Kenmare. Competitors will meet at the Shamrock GAA club. The stage's action will finish in Cahir.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.