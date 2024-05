Tom Farrell is set to join Munster ahead of the 2024/2025 season on a two-year deal.

The 30-year-old centre spent the last seven years at Connacht, scoring 21 tries in 112 appearances.

The creative midfielder received a call-up to the Ireland squad for the 2019 Six Nations.

Over the last two seasons, Farrell has made 33 appearances for Connacht, including a start in last year's URC quarter-final and semi-final.

