Conor McGregor announces opponent and date for ‘greatest comeback’

Conor McGregor says his UFC comeback fight will be against American Michael Chandler this summer.

McGregor posted a New Year’s Eve video on X, formerly known as Twitter, in which he says the fight will be in Las Vegas on June 29th.

The 35-year-old last fought in July 2021, when he broke his leg during a defeat against Dustin Poirier.

McGregor said the weight class would be 185lbs, with the contest taking place during International Fight Week.

He described it as “the greatest comeback of all time” during the 42-second video.

