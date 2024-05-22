Cork City's Eva Mangan named in WNT squad ahead of EURO 2025 clash with Sweden

The Republic of Ireland Women's National Team squad has been named ahead of their Euro 2025 qualifier clash with Sweden on Friday, 31 May.

Niamh Fahey and Heather Payne have missed the squad due to Achilles injuries. Chloe Mustaki, Tara O'Hanlon, and Jamie Finn are also still recovering from long-term injuries.

Cork City midfielder Eva Mangan has received her first call-up to the senior side after playing 14 games for the under-19 side. In those 14 games, she's found the back of the net twice.

Eileen Gleeson's side have yet to win a game in their qualifying campaign, having lost 1-0 to France and 2-0 to England.

The full squad roster is listed below:

Goalkeepers

Courtney Brosnan (Everton)

Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses)

Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders

Jessie Stapleton (West Ham United)

Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich)

Louise Quinn (Birmingham City)

Caitlin Hayes (Celtic)

Anna Patten (Aston Villa)

Aoife Mannion (Manchester United)

Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses)

Midfielders

Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage)

Megan Connolly (Bristol City)

Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses)

Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers)

Lily Agg (Birmingham City)

Jess Ziu (West Ham United)

Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)

Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United)

Eva Mangan (Cork City)

Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace)

Forwards

Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave)

Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool)

Emily Murphy (Wake Forest University)

Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace)

Amber Barrett (Standard Liege)

Ireland vs. Sweden will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 31 May, at the Aviva Stadium. The game will also be shown live on RTÉ2.

