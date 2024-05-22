Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Cork City's Eva Mangan named in WNT squad ahead of EURO 2025 clash with Sweden

Cork City's Eva Mangan named in WNT squad ahead of EURO 2025 clash with Sweden
Photo Credit: FAI
Odhrán Johnson
Odhrán Johnson
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The Republic of Ireland Women's National Team squad has been named ahead of their Euro 2025 qualifier clash with Sweden on Friday, 31 May.

Niamh Fahey and Heather Payne have missed the squad due to Achilles injuries. Chloe Mustaki, Tara O'Hanlon, and Jamie Finn are also still recovering from long-term injuries.

Cork City midfielder Eva Mangan has received her first call-up to the senior side after playing 14 games for the under-19 side. In those 14 games, she's found the back of the net twice.

Eileen Gleeson's side have yet to win a game in their qualifying campaign, having lost 1-0 to France and 2-0 to England.

Advertisement

The full squad roster is listed below:

Goalkeepers

Courtney Brosnan (Everton)
Grace Moloney (London City Lionesses)
Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes)

Defenders

Jessie Stapleton (West Ham United)
Diane Caldwell (FC Zurich)
Louise Quinn (Birmingham City)
Caitlin Hayes (Celtic)
Anna Patten (Aston Villa)
Aoife Mannion (Manchester United)
Megan Campbell (London City Lionesses)

Midfielders

Katie McCabe (Arsenal)
Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage)
Megan Connolly (Bristol City)
Ruesha Littlejohn (London City Lionesses)
Tyler Toland (Blackburn Rovers)
Lily Agg (Birmingham City)
Jess Ziu (West Ham United)
Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)
Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United)
Eva Mangan (Cork City)
Izzy Atkinson (Crystal Palace)

Forwards

Advertisement

Kyra Carusa (San Diego Wave)
Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool)
Emily Murphy (Wake Forest University)
Abbie Larkin (Crystal Palace)
Amber Barrett (Standard Liege)

Ireland vs. Sweden will kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 31 May, at the Aviva Stadium. The game will also be shown live on RTÉ2.

Keep up to date with all the latest sports news on our website, beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Mauricio Pochettino to leave Chelsea after just one year

 By Odhrán Johnson
News 2

Israel recalls Ireland and Norway ambassadors over Palestinian state recognition

 By Beat News
Editor's Pick 3

Nokia announce return of 3210

 By Rachael Dunphy
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement