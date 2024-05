Cormac McGeough was today's ultimate winner of the third stage of the Rás Tailteann.

The Canel's-Java rider finished the stretch between Kenmare and Cahir just three seconds ahead of Spellman Dublin Port CT's John Buller, with Team Ireland's Odhran Doogan not far behind.

There's no change to the yellow as Foran CT's Dom Jackson continues to lead in the General Classification.

Team Ireland's Dillon Corkery continues to hold onto the green points jersey.

