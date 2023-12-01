Craig Breen Foundation launched for young rally drivers

The Craig Breen Foundation has been launched to help aspiring young drivers.

The foundation has been set up in memory of World Rally Championship star Breen, who tragically lost his life in a WRC testing accident in April.

Back on the 18th of April, thousands of people gathered to say farewell to one of Ireland's beloved sons.

At the Sacred Heart Church in Ferrybank, Waterford, mourners bowed their heads, as the unforgettable ex-Frank Meagher Ford Sierra Cosworth led Waterford’s Craig Breen to his final place of rest.

On April 13th, the globally acclaimed Waterford star had lost his life in a tragic testing accident.

It came in preparation for Craig and navigator James Fulton's second WRC event of the season, Rally Croatia.

>As the condolences poured in, the WRC family, in collaboration with the FIA, retired the number 42 for the remainder of 2023 as a tribute to Craig’s memory.

Now the Rally Community looks to continue Craig's legacy.

Drivers looking to make it to the top of the rally scene in Ireland's J1000 Forestry Services will receive support from the newly founded Craig Breen Foundation.

The beloved Irish driver was hugely passionate about encouraging aspiring drivers to get into rallying at the grassroots level.

A statement from the Foundation read:

"We are pleased to announce the establishment of the Craig breen Foundation.

"Hailing from Waterford and making it all the way to the pinnacle of the World Rally Championship with Hyundai Motorsport, Craig always held grass roots rallying close to his heart.

"In 2023, he showed this commitment to this passion by offering to provide both support and funding for the Irish J1000 Forestry Series which is aimed at 14 to 17 year olds, starting out in the sport.

"The foundation aims to continue and build on the good work started by Craig in developing the path into top level rallying for you young Irish competitors, while honouring his memory.

"With the support of Hyundai Motorsport, Sports & You, Hyundai Portugal, Hyundai Spain, Motorsport Ireland and the FIA, the foundation has committed to support for the J1000 Forestry Series for a minimum 5 year period from 2024 onwards.

"The foundation will initially see a total prize fund valued at over €35,000 made available for the 2024 J1000 Forestry Series. This includes:

Prize to the value €1,000 per round for each round of the Championship €16,000 in support towards 2025 rally events for the top 3 placed drivers in the Championship (€5,000 to the winner and €to the second and third placed dricers) A funded drive on a round of the 2024 or 2025 Spanish/Portuguese Hyundai i20 Cup with the Sports & You team for the Championship winner (age dependent) 1 day rally tuition at John Haughland Rally School shared between first and second place drivers in the Championship 1 days pacenote tuition from Paul Nagle for the top 3 place drivers in the Championship"

