BREAKING! Ireland and UK to host Euro 2028

Ireland and the UK are set to host the 2028 European Championships after rivals Turkey decided to pull out of the bidding process.

According to The Daily Mail, Turkey pulled out of the bidding process as they look to host the European Championships in 2032 - in a joint unopposed bid with Italy.

UEFA will award the next two European Championships on October 10 with Ireland and UK now in pole position to host the Championship.

According to Sky Sports, the following stadiums will be used to host the tournament;

UK & Ireland host stadiums:

Wembley Stadium (London)

Principality Stadium (Cardiff)

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London)

Etihad Stadium (Manchester)

Everton Stadium (Liverpool)

St James' Park (Newcastle)

Villa Park (Birmingham)

Hampden Park (Glasgow)

Aviva Stadium (Dublin)

Casement Park (Belfast)

Ireland and the UK to host Euro 2028 - confirmation next week https://t.co/ConLpx5Zcf — Richard Chambers (@newschambers) October 4, 2023

Ireland was involved in Euro 2016 reaching the round of 16 but were defeated by France who won 2-1 thanks two second-half goals from Antoine Griezmann who replied to Robert Brady's second-minute penalty.

Ireland is not assured of automatic qualification due to the UK having four countries England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland as part of the proposed host.

It is currently unclear if England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will be granted automatic qualification.

Uefa rules state that in the case of more than two co-hosts, the automatic qualification of all the host teams cannot be guaranteed. Football Association of Ireland (FAI) have not confirmed if Ireland will automatically qualify for Euro 2028.

In 2012. Poland and Ukraine hosted Euro 2012 and both nations were guaranteed automatic qualification.

