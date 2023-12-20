FAI announce first set of fixtures for 2024

The Football Association of Ireland has announced the first two matches for the men's national team in 2024.

The Boys in Green will welcome Belgium and Switzerland to the Aviva Stadium in March 2024.

The first game will be against Belgium on the 23rd with kick off at 5pm while Switzerland will visit the Aviva three days later on the 26th. Kick off at 7.45pm.

Ireland is not involved in the Euro 2024 play-offs and have to fill their March international window with friendly matches per FIFA rules.

Advertisement

Advertisement

𝗙𝗜𝗫𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘𝗦 𝗔𝗡𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗗 | First MNT fixtures of 2024 confirmed 🇮🇪 Belgium and Switzerland head to the @AVIVAStadium in March for an exciting friendly double-header 🤩 23/03 | 🇮🇪🆚🇧🇪 - 5pm

26/03 | 🇮🇪🆚🇨🇭 - 7.45pm Get your Season Ticket now and secure your seat ⤵️ — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) December 20, 2023

It is expected that Ireland will use the matches to prepare for the 2024 Nations League campaign which begins in September.

A new coach is yet to be announced following the departure of Stephen Kenny who failed to qualify for Euro 2024.

Advertisement

Tickets for seat at the game are now on sale.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.