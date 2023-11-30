FAI reject investors’ €90m plan for ‘Premier League Ireland’

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) have rejected advances from an Irish-led US investment group to rebranded the top tier for club football in Ireland.

According to an exclusive report from the Irish Independent, the group was willing to commit to an initial outlay of €90m for commercial control of the league.

A central element of the plan with a working title of ‘Premier League Ireland’ was the eventual involvement of clubs from north of the border.

It is claimed that IFA officials were also sounded out for initial consultation about a partnership between the two associations on the island and the new company.

The move was however rejected. The top tier league in Ireland is called the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division for sponsorship reasons.

There are 10 clubs in the Premier Division. During the course of a season (from February to November) each club plays the others four times.

