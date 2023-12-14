Final nominees for all The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 revealed

Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have been announced as the three finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2023.

According to FIFA, the award 'recognises the most outstanding performers in the men’s game from the period of 19 December 2022 to 20 August 2023.'

The award will be presented at a London ceremony on 15 January 2024. The nominees for other awards have also been revealed.

Here is a breakdown of all the nominees for all the awards to be presented on the night;

The Best FIFA Men's Player finalists

Erling Haaland

Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi

#TheBest FIFA Men's Player Finalists! 🏆🤩 🇳🇴 Erling Haaland

🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappe

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi Learn more about the final three. 👀🧵 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 14, 2023

The Best FIFA Women's Player finalists

Aitana Bonmati

Linda Caicedo

Jennifer Hermoso

#TheBest FIFA Women's Player Finalists! 🏆🤩 🇪🇸 Aitana Bonmati

🇨🇴 Linda Caicedo

🇪🇸 Jennifer Hermoso Learn more about the final three. 👀🧵 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) December 14, 2023



The Best FIFA Men's Coach finalists

Pep Guardiola

Simone Inzaghi

Luciano Spalletti

#TheBest FIFA Men's Coach Finalists! 🙌🎉 🇪🇸 Pep Guardiola

🇮🇹 Simone Inzaghi

🇮🇹 Luciano Spalletti Want to know more about the final three? 🧵👇 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 13, 2023

The Best FIFA Women's Coach finalists

Jonatan Giraldez

Emma Hayes

Sarina Wiegman

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper finalists

Yassine Bounou

Thibaut Courtois

Ederson

#TheBest FIFA Men's Goalkeeper Finalists! 🧤🤩 🇲🇦 Yassine Bounou

🇧🇪 Thibaut Courtois

🇧🇷 Ederson Want to learn more about this fantastic trio? 🧵👇 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 12, 2023

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper finalists

Mackenzie Arnold

Catalina Coll

Mary Earps

#TheBest FIFA Women's Goalkeeper Finalists! 🧤🤩 🇦🇺 Mackenzie Arnold

🇪🇸 Catalina Coll

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Mary Earps Want to know more about the final three? 🧵👇 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) December 12, 2023

