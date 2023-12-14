Play Button
Final nominees for all The Best FIFA Football Awards 2023 revealed

Ayomide Akinshilo
Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi have been announced as the three finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player Award 2023.

According to FIFA, the award 'recognises the most outstanding performers in the men’s game from the period of 19 December 2022 to 20 August 2023.'

The award will be presented at a London ceremony on 15 January 2024. The nominees for other awards have also been revealed.

Here is a breakdown of all the nominees for all the awards to be presented on the night;

The Best FIFA Men's Player finalists
Erling Haaland
Kylian Mbappe
Lionel Messi

The Best FIFA Women's Player finalists
Aitana Bonmati
Linda Caicedo
Jennifer Hermoso

The Best FIFA Men's Coach finalists
Pep Guardiola
Simone Inzaghi
Luciano Spalletti

The Best FIFA Women's Coach finalists
Jonatan Giraldez
Emma Hayes
Sarina Wiegman

The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper finalists
Yassine Bounou
Thibaut Courtois
Ederson

The Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper finalists
Mackenzie Arnold
Catalina Coll
Mary Earps

