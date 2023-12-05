First manager to be sacked this Premier League season is confirmed, replacement announced

Paul Heckingbottom has been sacked as Sheffield United manager with former manager Chris Wilder replacing him.

The Blades, who lost 5-0 at Burnley on Saturday, are bottom of the Premier League with five points after losing 11 of their opening 14 games.

Appointed permanent manager in November 2021, Heckingbottom guided United to the top flight with a second-place Championship finish last season.

After the Burnley game Heckingbottom criticised the club for making "financial rather than football decisions" by selling key players in the summer.

The 46-year-old said United were "let down" by some players at Burnley, who had never won a Premier League game by five goals. Victory lifted them off the bottom of the table at United's expense.

United are four points from safety, have won only once this season and have a goal difference of minus 28.

They host second-placed Liverpool at Bramall Lane on Wednesday.