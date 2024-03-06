Play Button
Football rumours: Crystal Palace looking to sell Marc Guehi in the summer

Crystal Palace v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Selhurst Park, © PA Wire/PA Images
What the papers say

The Telegraph reports signs are increasing that Crystal Palace are looking to sell defender Marc Guehi in the summer. The paper says club bosses have begun to draw up a list of centre-back targets to pursue in the next transfer window.

Summer will be Palace’s last chance to sell the in-demand 23-year-old for a significant fee, as he enters the final two years of his Palace contract.

Newcastle are in talks to sign Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer, according to the Daily Mail. The 25-year-old is set to be out-of-contract in the summer.

Southampton v Hull City – Sky Bet Championship – St.Mary’s Stadium
Hull are keen to make Fabio Carvalho’s loan from Liverpool a permanent deal. Photo: Adam Davy/PA.
i sport says Championship side Hull intend to pursue a permanent deal for on-loan Liverpool winger Fabio Carvalho. However, the club would only make the move if they win promotion to the Premier League.

And The Independent reports Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim is Barcelona’s top target to succeed outgoing boss Xavi at the end of the season.

Players to watch

Bayern Munich v Manchester City – UEFA Champions League – Quarter Final – Second Leg – Allianz Arena
Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich. Photo: Adam Davy/PA.

Joshua Kimmich: Manchester City lead Liverpool in the chase for the Bayern Munich midfielder, according to the website Caught Offside.

Joshua Zirkzee: Italian outlet Tuttosport says Manchester United recently sent scouts to watch the Bologna striker.

By PA Sport Staff

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

