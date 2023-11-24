Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Football rumours: Manchester United begin hunt for Raphael Varane successor

Football rumours: Manchester United begin hunt for Raphael Varane successor
Raphael Varane, © PA Wire/PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

What the papers say

Manchester United are keen to add reinforcements at centre-back with 23-year-old French defender Jean-Clair Todibo and Portuguese defender Goncalo Inacio (22) reportedly on their list. They are seen as ideal replacements for Raphael Varane, according to The Sun.

Raphael Varane File Photo
Manchester United’s Raphael Varane (Nick Potts/PA)

Sky Sports reports that Real Betis winger Assane Diao (18) has emerged as a target for Brentford, with the Premier League club looking to make a move for the Spain Under-21 international in the January transfer window.

Advertisement

Wolves are keen to sign striker Rafiu Durosinmi, but they are not the only ones, the Telegraph reports. Eintracht Frankfurt are also interested in the Nigerian 20-year-old.

Social media round-up

Advertisement

Advertisement

Players to watch

Rayan Ait-Nouri: Chelsea have added Wolves’ Algeria international to their list of possible targets, according to 90min.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Tottenham Hotspur – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Wolves’ Rayan Ait-Nouri (David Davies/PA)

Pedro Neto: Manchester United, Arsenal and several Saudi clubs are all eager to sign the 23-year-old, but keenness may wane as Wolves demand a fee of at least £60m, TEAMtalk reports.

By Rachel Vickers-Price, PA

Keep up to date with all of the latest sport on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Wexford News 1

Pedestrian (80s) dies in Wexford crash

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 2

Mortgage approvals for first-time buyers hit 12-month high

 By Beat News
News 3

Jozef Puska begins formal bid to appeal conviction for murder of Ashling Murphy

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement