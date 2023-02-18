Former Armagh footballer Jarlath Burns chosen as next GAA president

Muireann Duffy

Former Armagh footballer Jarlath Burns has been selected as the GAA's next president following a vote at the association's annual conference on Friday evening.

Burns received 158 of the 277 votes cast by delegates, seeing off Offaly's Pat Teehan and Donegal's Niall Erskine who received 70 and 49 ballots respectively.

Burns will take over the presidency from Larry McCarthy at next year's annual conference.

The principal of St Paul's High School in Bessbrook, Co Armagh captained his county to a provincial title in 1999 and is currently the county's delegate at the Ulster Council.

The Silverbridge Harps clubman has held a number of administrative roles in the organisation, including chairing the Standing Committee on Playing Rules from 2015 to 2018.

Following the vote at Croke Park, Burns commended his fellow candidates and thanked his club and those who supported him.

"It's an enormous privilege but it carries with it an immense responsibility, particularly if you're from the six counties," he said.

"I will exercise that as responsibly as I possibly can in everything I say and everything I do."

He said it will be his job to defend the GAA's values, adding: "Leadership is exhilarating and it can be very frustrating. Particularly when the organisation you're leading is called the Gaelic Athletic Association.

"I will need your help to do it," he told the delegates present. "I will need your support to do it, because you all know what my very clear agenda is and I will do my best to pursue it in the three years I have in this incredible organisation, the GAA, where we all belong."