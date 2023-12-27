Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
Sport

Former Tipperary hurler says the game must eliminate "ball throwing virus"

Former Tipperary hurler says the game must eliminate "ball throwing virus"
Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B, UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny 12/2/2023Kilkenny vs TipperaryTipperary’s Seamus Kennedy and Alan Tynan after the gameMandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Former Tipperary hurler Conor O'Donovan is advocating for significant rule changes around handpassing in hurling, aiming to eradicate what he calls the "ball-throwing virus" to enhance the sport.

He presented a motion at this year's county board convention, proposing a transformation of the handpass rule.

According to Tipp FM, the motion specifically aims to eliminate the option for players to offload the ball with one hand, emphasising that the hurley or swapping hands would become necessary for players intending to play the ball. Conor O'Donovan believes that this potential rule change would bring a positive evolution to the game of hurling.

O'Donovan stated: "To me, and I think to a lot of people, hurling is currently evolving negatively because of the ball-throwing virus. Eliminate ball throwing, and the game of hurling will evolve positively."

Advertisement

He added: "Everything else will involve the striking of the ball, either with the hurley or the other handpassing option, all of which involve a definite striking action of the hand."

This proposed adjustment seeks to emphasise the fundamental elements of hurling, encouraging a more controlled and deliberate approach to ball interaction, with a focus on the striking action.

By David Bjelac, Beat News

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

TikTok's #DatingWrapped: The Viral Trend of the Month

 By Beat News
Entertainment 2

The Top 10 Films of 2023

 By Beat News
News 3

Horse racing industry’s fears over new gambling laws ‘will not be realised’, Martin says

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in Sport
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement