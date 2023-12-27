Former Tipperary hurler Conor O'Donovan is advocating for significant rule changes around handpassing in hurling, aiming to eradicate what he calls the "ball-throwing virus" to enhance the sport.

He presented a motion at this year's county board convention, proposing a transformation of the handpass rule.

According to Tipp FM, the motion specifically aims to eliminate the option for players to offload the ball with one hand, emphasising that the hurley or swapping hands would become necessary for players intending to play the ball. Conor O'Donovan believes that this potential rule change would bring a positive evolution to the game of hurling.

O'Donovan stated: "To me, and I think to a lot of people, hurling is currently evolving negatively because of the ball-throwing virus. Eliminate ball throwing, and the game of hurling will evolve positively."

He added: "Everything else will involve the striking of the ball, either with the hurley or the other handpassing option, all of which involve a definite striking action of the hand."

This proposed adjustment seeks to emphasise the fundamental elements of hurling, encouraging a more controlled and deliberate approach to ball interaction, with a focus on the striking action.

By David Bjelac, Beat News

