Update provided on investigation of alleged gang rape of Irishwoman during Rugby World Cup

French police have not made any arrests or identified any suspects in the alleged gang rape of an Irishwoman during the Rugby World Cup

Sources told the Irish Mirror that investigations into the alleged attack on September 9 will continue.

Detectives in Bordeaux have looked through hours of CCTV, but are still trying to track down the woman’s attackers.

The 37-year-old victim told cops she was attacked after she arrived there to watch Ireland’s first game in the Rugby World Cup, a win against Romania.

She reported that three men took turns in raping her up against a wall in an alleyway after she was abducted from outside her apartment building late on Saturday, September 9.

She was then dragged to an alleyway where there is no CCTV and raped by all three men who are said to be all Caucasian and one was described as having an athletic build.

People in the area heard the woman’s screams and rushed to help her – but the attackers managed to escape.

A group of Welsh fans were first on the scene and brought her to her apartment. She was so traumatised by her ordeal that she only managed to make an official complaint to French police on Monday morning.

Four Gardaí who were working with French police for the duration of the World Cup provided assistance to the woman. The Garda do not have jurisdiction to investigate crime in France.

The crime is being investigated by specialist sex crimes detectives in Bordeaux.

